Obituary – Doris “Ruth” Adlington

Veteran of W.W. ll

Peacefully at home one day after her 100th birthday. Ruth was blessed to spend her final days surrounded by the love of her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She joins her beloved husband of 72 years, John “Jack” Adlington in rest. She was predeceased by her parents James and Maude Robinson (nee Myers) and her siblings Wallace, Tom, Lorne, Hugh, Hollis, Harold, Jack, Donnie, Evelyn Sutherland, Velma Robinson, Lois Robinson and Doreen Stone. Ruth will be sadly missed by her surviving sister Daena Huddard. She will be forever loved by her children, James “Jim” (Connie), Cathy Adlington and Tom (Dorothy). Ruth is survived by her grandchildren Michael, Lisa (Steve), John, Amanda (Darcy), David (Tara), Richard, and Andrew (Alix) and her great- grandchildren Miles, Evan, Theodore, Emma, Henry and Jack. The family would like to express their deep appreciation to the wonderful staff of the J.W. MacIntosh Community Support Services and their Assisted Living Program. The care these wonderful people provided both Ruth and Jack during their final years will never be forgotten.

Funeral Arrangements

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a private family funeral service will be held at a later date. Donations to the J.W. MacIntosh Community Support Services which provides end of life care to seniors in the area, will be gratefully acknowledged by the Adlington family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

Interment of Cremated Remains

Fairview Cemetery, Mariatown

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Reddit





Like this: Like Loading...