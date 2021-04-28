This week’s headlines in The Leader – April 28, 2021

April 28, 2021 Editor News

This week’s headlines in The Leader include:

  • Vaccination clinic here May 10th;
  • Beach access fees possible;
  • Contamination from landfill costs taxpayers $947,970;
  • COVID-19 cases on the decline in EOHU region;
  • MPP taken to task over pandemic response;
  • Water budget changes floated by council;
  • New plan to finance $1.2 million pumping station;
  • Our editorial – The capital of SDG;
  • Iroquois Deputy Chief takes on Williamsburg;
  • Local Legions receive funding;
  • These stories and more.

Pick up your copy of The Leader, in stores now. Select stories online beginning Thursday.

