Obituary – John Tibben

Suddenly at home as the result of an accident on Thursday, April 22, 2021, John Tibben of Iroquois, age 80. Loving husband of Edith Tibben (nee Bruining). Loving father of Robert (Ginette) of South Mountain, Eric (Lesley) of Sault Ste. Marie, Will (Jacky) of Iroquois and Randy (Louise) of Ajax. Dear brother of Harold (Freida) of Iroquois, Henry (Femmie) of Iroquois, Annie Heykoop (Henk) of Shanly, George (Grace) of Brinston, Christine Mooney of Brockville, Ralph (Japke) of Brinston and Bill (Wilma) of Brinston. John will be fondly remembered by his grandchildren Jonas, Nadia, Lyric, Aidan, Lucas, Asher, Chinjung, Unchun and Khiri. Predeceased by his parents Ralph and Anna Tibben (nee Jansen) and his brother-in-law Neil Mooney. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

Due to COVID-19 restrictions a private family funeral service will be held at the Marsden and McLaughlin Funeral Home, Williamsburg. Donations to Timothy Christian School would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

Interment

New Union Cemetery, Williamsburg

