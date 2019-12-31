This week in The Leader – January 1st, 2020

- Tenants safely escape Fifth Street blaze;
- December 29th fire destroys Irena Road home;
- SDFES tanker involved in single vehicle collision;
- Top headlines in print from 2019;
- Mayor proud of council and staff efforts;
- 2019, an entertaining year in South Dundas;
- The year’s top online headlines;
- Third period collapse sink Lions again;
- Bantam Rep Lions shutout Blue Wings;
- Rangers clinch NCJHL West with win over Eagles;
- These stories and more in the New Year’s Day edition of The Leader.
Pick up your copy of The Leader in stores December 31st. Or start your new year off with local news, sports, and community information delivered to your mail box each week. Subscribe today.
Select stories online beginning Thursday.