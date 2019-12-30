Fire truck ditched, minor injuries result

December 30, 2019 Editor News
South Dundas Fire and Emergency Services tanker #143 lies on its side in the ditch while responding to a fire on Irena Road December 29th. – SDFES media release photo.

SOUTH DUNDAS – While responding to a fire call Sunday evening, December 29th on Irena Road, a tanker truck belonging to the South Dundas Fire and Emergency Services’ Iroquois station was involved in a single vehicle collision.

The 2018 tanker truck (#143) slid into the ditch due to poor road conditions, while attempting to turn from Carman Road on to Irena Road. Two firefighters sustained minor bruises and were transported to hospital for observation. The other two firefighters continued to the scene of the fire.

