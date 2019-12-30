Fire truck ditched, minor injuries result

SOUTH DUNDAS – While responding to a fire call Sunday evening, December 29th on Irena Road, a tanker truck belonging to the South Dundas Fire and Emergency Services’ Iroquois station was involved in a single vehicle collision.

The 2018 tanker truck (#143) slid into the ditch due to poor road conditions, while attempting to turn from Carman Road on to Irena Road. Two firefighters sustained minor bruises and were transported to hospital for observation. The other two firefighters continued to the scene of the fire.