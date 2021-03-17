This week’s headlines in The Leader – March 17, 2021

March 17, 2021 Editor News

This week’s headlines in The Leader include:

  • Counties debate Winchester A&W traffic study;
  • $5.5M in new funding for SLPC;
  • Meals on Wheels grows by 50 per cent locally;
  • COVID-19 variants on the rise in EOHU region;
  • Morrisburg lawyer Eldon Horner awarded Law Society Medal;
  • Editorial – Vaccine messaging errors;
  • Gibberish – Spring is sprung;
  • Shaken not stirred, minor earthquake reported;
  • Fire destroys Tollgate Road home;
  • These stories and much more.

Pick up your copy of The Leader, in stores now. Select stories online beginning Thursday.

Support local journalism in your community, read The Leader today!

Since you’re here…

… Thanks for reading this article. Local news is important. We hope that you continue to support local news by reading The Leader, online and in print. Please consider subscribing to the print edition of the newspaper. Click here to subscribe today.