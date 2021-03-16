Obituary – Micheal Dowson

Suddenly on Sunday, March 14, 2021, Micheal Dowson of Morrisburg, age 32. Beloved son of Debbie Butzer of Morrisburg and Doug Dowson of Cornwall. Dear brother of Kaitlan Buter (Ryan) of Iroquois, Elizabeth Lemaire (Anthony) of Morrisburg and Zachary Dowson of Morrisburg. Dear uncle of Claira and William Lemaire, Braydan and Alice Buter. Maternal grandson of Monique and Robert Butzer of Cornwall. Micheal will be fondly remembered by his aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends.

Funeral Arrangements

Due to COVID-19 restrictions private family arrangements will be held at the Marsden and McLaughlin Funeral Home in Williamsburg. Donations to Winchester Hospital would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

