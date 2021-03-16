Obituary – Anne Hartle

Suddenly at the Winchester District Memorial Hospital on Monday, March 15, 2021, Anne Hartle (nee Murphy) of Iroquois, age 67. Loving wife of Doug Hartle. Loving mother of Sara Hartle (Mike Landon) of Lansdowne and Matt Hartle of Iroquois. Nana will be fondly remembered by her grandchildren Joel, Justin and Kamryn. Dear sister-in-law of Gary Hartle of Cornwall, Ron Hartle (Evelyn) of Welland, Bob Hartle (Sharon) of Iroquois, Ken Hartle (Gwen) of Chippewa, Don Hartle of Thorold, Debbie Grimwood (Bruce) of Welland, Gail Luongo (Gerry) of Niagara Falls, Judy Piech (Mark) of Niagara Falls and David Hartle (Christine) of Hanesville. She was predeceased by her parents Donald and Eleanor Murphy (nee McAllister), her brother Doug Murphy and her sister-in-law Joyce Foster. Anne will be fondly remembered by many nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

Due to COVID-19 restrictions private family arrangements will be held at the Marsden and McLaughlin Funeral Home in Williamsburg. Donations to Winchester Hospital would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

