South Dundas municipal services begin to reopen May 16th

SOUTH DUNDAS – Boat launches, dog parks, marinas, and tennis courts will be the first amenities to reopen in the Municipality of South Dundas on May 16th, as Stage One of the provincial government’s re-opening plan begins.

“While we are glad to see the reopening of our economy and services to improve the lives of our residents,” said South Dundas Mayor Steven Byvelds. “Our efforts are paying off but we must continue in order to keep our numbers low. Thank you to our residents, businesses and essential workers who are all doing their part.”

Outdoor amenities will have signage for safety procedures and physical distancing is required for any of the areas reopening to the public.

Municipal boat launches will begin to be reopened on May 16th in the morning. Only one boat will be allowed to be launched or retrieved at a time.

The Iroquois Tennis Court will open to singles matches only, with no spectators allowed. Doubles matches are not allowed as of yet.

The South Dundas Dog Park in Morrisburg will also reopen on May 16th. And the Galop Canal Marina will begin preparing to reopen to the public, however only the launch will be open. No boats will be accepted for mooring.

Compliance with public health regulations and provincial emergency orders will be enforced by local by-law officers.

Under Phase One of the reopening plan, the Iroquois Campground is not open as only private campgrounds are allowed to reopen on May 16th.

Beginning on May 19th, South Dundas will resume reviewing and issuing building permits, conducting inspections, and monitoring construction activity. Construction projects are allowed under provincial order to resume work without any restrictions starting Tuesday.