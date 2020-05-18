Obituary – Valerie Casselman

At the Winchester District Memorial Hospital on Sunday, May 17, 2020, Valerie Casselman of Winchester, age 63. Loving mother of Angela Bennett (James) of Kemptville and Amanda Zakos (Cory) of Casselman. Dear sister of Cheryl Casselman of Iroquois, Velma Plumadore of Winchester, Walter Casselman (Theresa) of Morrisburg and Joyce Casselman of Iroquois. Valerie will be fondly remembered by her grandchildren Nicholas, Brandon, Sabrina, Ostin, Ava, Shane (Alina) and her great-grandchildren Haley, Brooklyn and Victoria. Predeceased by her parents Claude and Frances Casselman (nee Richmire) and her brothers Eugene Casselman, Graham Casselman and Ronnie Richmire. Also survived by aunts, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral Arrangements

Due to Coronavirus restrictions a private family service will be held. Donations to Winchester Hospital or the Canadian Cancer Society would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

Interment

New Union Cemetery, Williamsburg

