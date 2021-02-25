Early successes for OPP mental health pilot project

SDG – Nearly six months into the OPP Mobile Crisis Response Team pilot project, diversion rates for mental health calls have seen a noticeable increase.

Stormont, Dundas, and Glengarry OPP acting detachment commander Simon Hardy and constable Jim Blanchette present- ed an update to the mental health pilot at the February 16th SDG Counties council meeting.

“We’ve had tremendous success,” Blanchette told council. “It has exceeded my expectations even.”

Council approved the $120,000 one-year pilot project in the 2020 budget. Due to the pandemic, hiring of a full-time mental health registered nurse for the team was not completed until September.

The pilot has three goals, improving access to mental health care, improving quality of care, and resident experience improvements.

Blanchette told council that the addition of the RN has helped with crisis response, de-escalation, communication, and with completing assessments in the home at the time of a service call.

“The quality of care is less intrusive, our clients are much more comfortable in their own home,” he said adding that pairing the RN with an OPP officer builds rap- port with those needing services which helps in future calls.

“Clients are telling us over- and-over again glad they are get- ting the help they need,” Blanchette said. “Family members are saying how happy they are with our initiative.”

The numbers back up the improvements made with the pilot.

Hospital wait time hours, which is the time spent by officers with a person while awaiting help for a mental health issue have dropped from 2.34 hours between September 2019 and January 2020, to 1.5 hours between September 2020 and January 2021.

Blanchette said that in the last month that number has dropped to 30 minutes.

He said that across the province 40-45 per cent of mental health calls result in apprehension. Prior to the hiring of the mental health RN, the best the SDG OPP had done was 25 per cent.