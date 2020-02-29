Bantam Rep Lions fall to Wolves, exit playoffs

MORRISBURG – Tied at three points apiece, the South Dundas Lions and the Akwesasne Wolves squared off in their fourth and final game of the Bantam Rep quarterfinal series February 28th. The Lions returned home after a 5-1 loss to the Wolves at the Anowarakowa Arena the night before.

Lions’ forward Jordan Heuff (from James Martens and Caden Holmes) put the team on the scoreboard six minutes into the game. South Dundas held a 1-0 lead until just over six minutes into the second period.

Akwesasne forward Kahontiio Lazore scored back-to-back power-play goals, 21 seconds apart to give the Wolves a 2-1 lead. Less than five minutes later, the Lions tied the game with a goal by Marty McLeod (from Holmes). With 4:11 remaining in the second period, the Lions scored their go-ahead-goal thanks to Cam Lynch (from Monty Dejong and Holmes). Lions led 3-2.

South Dundas held their lead for the first 12 minutes of the third period. Wolves forward Waksi Rice’s unassisted goal with 6:07 tied the game 3-3. Less than a minute later, Carsten Mitchell (from Rice) scored the game-winning-goal (5:13 remaining), to put the Wolves up 4-3. Rice (from Mitchell) added an insurance goal, securing the Wolves win.

The Bantam Rep Lions exit the playoffs, losing the quarter-final playoff round five points to three. South Dundas finished the regular season in sixth place in the league with 29 points (13 wins, 12 losses, 3 ties). The Lions took game one of the playoff series against the Wolves 6-2 on February 23rd. The teams tied 3-3 on February 25th in Morrisburg, followed by Wolves win Thursday night.