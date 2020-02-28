Obituary – Rose Stevens

Suddenly at home on Wednesday, February 26, 2020, Rose Stevens (nee Scolli) of Morrisburg, age 71. Loving wife of Victor Stevens. Loving mother of Natasha Stevens of Ottawa. Dear sister of Caroline Furano (Frank) of Ottawa, Helen Backs (Ron) of Renfrew, Angelo Scolli (Sue) of Bells Corners and Eleanor Abayomi of Morrisburg. Dear sister-in-law of Sam Micucci of Manotick. Predeceased by her parents Eliseo and Jennie Scolli and her sister Marie Micucci. Rose will be fondly remembered by her soul sister Amber Dewey, her loving neighbour Art Barber and many other dear friends. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

A celebration of Rose’s life will be held at the Marsden McLaughlin Funeral Home, Williamsburg, on Saturday, March 7th from 2-4 p.m. Donations to the Humane Society would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.