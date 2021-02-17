This week’s headlines in The Leader – February 17, 2021

This week’s headlines in The Leader include:
- EOHU region returns to Orange-Restrict;
- SDG proposes 0.85 per cent 2021 property tax rate decrease;
- Province postpones March Break to April;
- Green light for Winchester Public School expansion;
- Charges in North Dundas Spruce Drive assault;
- Municipal offices staying closed to public;
- Plowy McPlowface leads list of new snowplow names at SDG;
- St. Lawrence Seaway opening March 22nd;
- Editorial – A disturbing lack of access;
- Gibberish – Let is snow…more or less;
- SNC holds Natural Heritage System meetings online;
- Chesterville farm returns to its natural roots;
