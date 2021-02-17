This week’s headlines in The Leader – February 17, 2021

February 17, 2021 Editor News

This week’s headlines in The Leader include:

  • EOHU region returns to Orange-Restrict;
  • SDG proposes 0.85 per cent 2021 property tax rate decrease;
  • Province postpones March Break to April;
  • Green light for Winchester Public School expansion;
  • Charges in North Dundas Spruce Drive assault;
  • Municipal offices staying closed to public;
  • Plowy McPlowface leads list of new snowplow names at SDG;
  • St. Lawrence Seaway opening March 22nd;
  • Editorial – A disturbing lack of access;
  • Gibberish – Let is snow…more or less;
  • SNC holds Natural Heritage System meetings online;
  • Chesterville farm returns to its natural roots;
  • These stories and more in The Leader.

Pick up your copy of The Leader, in stores now. Select stories online beginning Thursday.

Since you’re here…

… Thanks for reading this article. Local news is important. We hope that you continue to support local news by reading The Leader, online and in print. Please consider subscribing to the print edition of the newspaper. Click here to subscribe today.