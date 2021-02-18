Obituary – Roy Gummeson

Died peacefully at home on February 17, 2021, with family by his side. He was 89. Beloved husband of the late Liz Gummeson (nee Fulton). Dear father to John Gummeson (Mary) of Morrisburg, Peggy Kaddie (Clem) of Morrisburg, Thomas “Tom” Gummeson (Ann) of Nova Scotia and Hilary “Jane” Gummeson of Morrisburg. Roy will be lovingly remembered by his grandchildren Alana (Mike), Tricia (Chris), Adam, Rachel, Jessica, Melissa and Neil and his great-grandchildren Adiyah, Logan and Aubrey. He was predeceased by his father Elmer Gummeson and his mother Ethel Gummeson, his brothers Cecil, Frank, Ward and Earl and sister-in-law Vivian. He is survived by his sister Caron (Swede) Larsen of B.C. and his sisters-in-laws Joan and Loreen. Roy was an Air Force pilot for many years. In 1952 he graduated first in his class of 25 other officers in pilot training school in Gimli, MB. He was stationed at Grotenquin France, Chatham NB, Kansas City Missouri, Rivers MB, Portage la Prairie MB, Winnipeg MB and finally Ottawa ON. He and Liz retired to Morrisburg in 1984 and he and eldest son John worked together doing renovations for several years. Roy is a master carpenter and has built a lot of furniture for his children and grandchildren, each item treasured by its owner. He volunteered for many organizations in Morrisburg including the Lions Club, Lakeshore Drive United Church and the Morrisburg Golf Club.

Funeral Arrangements

Due to Covid restrictions a celebration of Roy’s life will be held at a later date. Donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or Winchester Hospital would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

