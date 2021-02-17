Obituary – Howard Beckstead

Died peacefully at home on Tuesday, February 16, 2021, Howard Beckstead of Morrisburg, age 74. Loving husband of Beverley Beckstead (nee Dufresne). Loving father of Kevin Beckstead and Christine Tidman (Richard), both of Ottawa. Howard will be fondly remembered by his grandson Cameron who was his pride and joy. Dear brother of Carolyn Lewis (George) of Iroquois, Carl “Mort” Beckstead (Gloria) of Iroquois, Larry “Chum” Beckstead (Elaine) of Cardinal, Helen “Nonie” Jones of Iroquois and Kathleen “Pinky” Richmire of Morrisburg. Howard will be fondly remembered by his long-time friend Georgina. He was predeceased by his parents Howard ‘Bud” and Eva Beckstead (nee Smith), his sisters Joan Veley and Judy Richmire and his infant daughters Loretta and Wendy. Also survived by nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

There will be no visitation or funeral service. Donations to Dundas County Hospice would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

