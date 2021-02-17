Obituary – Henrik “Henry” Bjergso

At the Ottawa General Hospital on Monday, February 15, 2021, Henrik “Henry” Bjergso of Morrisburg, age 90. Beloved husband of the late Lillian Bjergso (nee Smith) for 63 years. Loving father of Eric (Sharon) of Perth, Jack (Kim) of Morrisburg, James of Morrisburg, Susan Wells (Mike) of Redcliff, Alberta, Karen Bjergso of Ottawa and Paul of Morrisburg. Henry will be fondly remembered by his grandchildren Cody (Kevin), Tallon (Natalie), Ryan (Christina), Michael (Brandi), Katie (Ryan), Sam, Trevor (Kathy), Christopher (Ashley), Sarah, Crystal, Corey (Tenesha), Jake and his great-grandchildren Danika, William, Taylor, Shae, Abigail, Acacia, Talina and Wesley. Predeceased by his sister Ulla Hoegh-Thomson and his brother Sven Bjergso. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

Due to COVID-19 restrictions a private family funeral service will be held at the Marsden and McLaughlin Funeral Home, Williamsburg. Donations to the Canadian Cancer Society or the Lung Association would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

Interment

Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Morrisburg

