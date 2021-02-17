Obituary – Michael Yates

Suddenly as the result of an accident on Monday, February 15, 2021, Michael Yates of Iroquois, age 50. Loving companion of Angie Beckstead. Loving father of Jenna Yates of Iroquois, Brandon Yates of Iroquois and Pamela Yates of Morewood, Much loved Papa of Landon. Beloved son of Lorraine Robertson of Iroquois and the late Mike Robertson. Dear brother of Doreen Markell (Kenny) of Dixons Corners and Laurie Yates (Greg Boyle) of Morrisburg and Nancy Robertson of Prescott. Michael will be fondly remembered by his aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral Arrangements

Due to Covid restrictions a private family service will be held at the Marsden McLaughlin Funeral Home in Iroquois, followed by cremation. Donations to the Royal Canadian Legion in Iroquois or Dundas County Hospice would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

Spring Interment of Cremated Remains

St. John’s Anglican Cemetery, Iroquois

