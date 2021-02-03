Obituary – Melissa Crowder

Suddenly at home on Friday, January 29, 2021, Melissa Crowder (nee Markell) of Cornwall, age 42. Loving wife of Christopher Crowder. Loving mother of Jacob Markell. Beloved daughter of Ivan and Linda Markell (nee Amell) of Ingleside. Dear sister of Chad Markell (Tresa) of Ingleside. Dear daughter-in-law of Wayne Crowder (Nicole) of Cornwall and Lise Dicaire of Edmonton. Sister-in-law of Matthew Crowder (Linda) of Edmonton. Dear niece of Mike Amell of Osnabruck Centre. Also survived by aunts, uncles and cousins.

Funeral Arrangements

Due to COVID-19 restrictions funeral arrangements will be private. Donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

Interment

Pleasant Valley Cemetery, Ingleside

