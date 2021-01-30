Obituary – Terry Connors

Peacefully passed away at home on Thursday, January 28, 2021, Terry Connors of Morrisburg, formerly of Cobourg, age 82. Loving husband of Norma Connors (nee Burns) for almost 60 years. Loving father of Penny Robinson of Peterborough and John Connors (Kristy) of Morrisburg. Terry will be fondly remembered by his grandchildren Kiefer Robinson, Liam Robinson, Jack Connors, Camrin Connors, Sam Connors, Nick Connors and his great-granddaughter Ryann Robinson. Predeceased by his parents William and Elsie Connors (nee Salmon) and by his grandmother Bessie Salmon who raised Terry. Also survived by nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

Due to Covid restrictions funeral arrangements will be private. Donations to World Vision would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

