BOUCK’S HILL – South Dundas Fire and Emergency Services responded to the scene of a structure fire in Bouck’s Hill near the corner of Bouck’s Hill Road and County Road 18.

Fire Chief Cameron Morehouse said in a release that patients were transported to the hospital from the scene. The initial cause is unknown at this time. No utility outages are expected.

Firefighters are expected to be at the scene until later this evening.

