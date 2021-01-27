Fatal Highway 401 collision follows earlier pedestrian strike

MORRISBURG – One man is dead after a second collision on Highway 401 this afternoon.

Shortly after 3 p.m. OPP officers responded to a two vehicle collision on the westbound lanes of Highway 401 between County Road 41 (Upper Canada Road) and County Road 8 (Church Road).

Police say that a westbound tractor-trailer collided with a second tractor-trailer from behind. The cause of the accident is under investigation.

The 46-year old driver of the first tractor-trailer was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the second tractor-trailer was uninjured.

SDG OPP officers and the traffic collision investigating unit remain on the scene. Highway 401 westbound is closed at exit 758 with traffic detouring via County Road 2 until further notice.

This is the second accident of the day on the highway. At around 11:30 a.m., a pedestrian was struck by a westbound tractor-trailer at marker 742, west of the Flagg Road overpass. The pedestrian was outside of his vehicle on the shoulder of the highway police say.

The unidentified man was taken to hospital with serious non-life threatening injuries, the driver of the tractor-trailer was uninjured.

Access to westbound Highway 401 at exit 750 (County Road 31) is closed until further notice as police continue to investigate that collision.

