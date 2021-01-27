This week’s headlines in The Leader – January 27, 2021

This week in The Leader:

Vaccines slow to a trickle;

Three outdoor rinks to open by January 30th at the latest;

Iroquois drug bust;

Inflated pumping station price tag brings extra consideration;

Municipal staff work discussed at council;

SLPC seeks input on long-term plans;

Editorial – Street-scape plan needed;

Watching a game about nothing;

The dark art of Sourdough;

Progress on the Lancer Centre;

These stories and more in The Leader.

Pick up your copy of The Leader, in stores now. Select stories online beginning Thursday.

Support local journalism in your community, telling your stories. Subscribe today!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Reddit





Like this: Like Loading...