Two charged in Iroquois drug bust

SOUTH DUNDAS – Two people have been charged after the SD&G OPP Community Street Crime Unit seized drugs from a residence in Iroquois January 20th.

OPP executed two search warrants, one at a residence on Caldwell Drive in Iroquois, the other on South Branch Road north of Iroquois. Officers found and seized a quantity of drugs including suspected cocaine, fentanyl, and methamphetamine. Police also found cash and paraphernalia associated with drug trafficking.

Christopher Sullivan, 34, from North Dundas and Don Perkins, 39, from South Dundas were arrested at the scene.

Sullivan faces five charges including possession for the purpose of trafficking methamphetamine, possession of MDMA (Ecstasy), possession of a firearm while prohibited, and two counts of failing to comply with a release order.

Perkins also faces five charges including possession for the purpose of trafficking methamphetamine, possession for the purpose of trafficking Cocaine, possession of the proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000, possession for the purpose of trafficking an opioid (fentanyl), and one charge under the Emergency Reopening Act for failing to comply with an order made during a declared emergency. The last charge is a COVID-19 related enforcement measure.

Both accused were released from custody and are scheduled to appear in court in Morrisburg March 2nd.

