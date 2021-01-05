Obituary – Clifford Prieur

Suddenly passed away at home on Tuesday, December 29, 2020, Clifford Prieur of Morrisburg, age 93. Beloved husband of the late Madeline Prieur (nee Barkley). Loving father of Kevin Prieur of Cornwall, Debra Aubin of Morrisburg and Jeffrey Prieur (Odette) of St. Andrews. Dear brother of Beatrice Martin of Norwood, N.Y., Kathleen Jodoin of Kingston, Lloyd (Jeannette) of Cornwall and Roy of Morrisburg. Clifford will be fondly remembered by grandchildren Lori (Jeff), Tammy, Alicia (Ben), Chelsey, Chad, Amanda, Rebecca (Christian), Ashley (Joel), Jason (Stacey) and 13 great-grandchildren. Predeceased by his parents James and Bessie Prieur, his sisters Irene Hawn, Edith Crawford, Margeurite Arbuthnot and his brothers Percy, Lawrence, Wesley and Cecil Prieur. Also survived by many nieces and nephews as well as great-nieces & great-nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

Due to COVID-19 restrictions a celebration of Clifford’s life will be held at a later date. Spring inurnment of cremated remains will be at St. Lawrence Valley Union Cemetery in Long Sault. Donations to Dundas County Hospice would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Reddit





Like this: Like Loading...