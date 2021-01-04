County encourages residents to name our snow plows

SDG – The United Counties of Stormont, Dundas and Glengarry is rolling out a fun program to add some colour to their winter maintenance activities.

Beginning today, residents and other interested parties can help name each of the 16 snow plows SDG owns that are used to keep the county road system clean and safe during the winter months.

Residents can open a short survey that asks for some options to be chosen, as well as an opportunity to submit their own name. The survey will remain live until Jan. 22. After that, the results will be tabulated, and the new names will be unveiled.

“This is a great way to add some fun in the dead of winter,” said Benjamin de Haan, Transportation and Planning Services Director, in a press release. “We’re hoping people enjoy this activity and help us to add some distinctiveness to our fleet.”