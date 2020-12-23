Obituary – Margaret Carruthers

With great sadness the family announces that Margaret Carruthers died suddenly at the Winchester District Memorial Hospital on Monday, December 21, 2020. Margaret (nee Brownlee) of Morrisburg, age 77 was the loving wife of John Carruthers for over 56 years. Devoted mother of Peter Carruthers (Jennifer) of Iroquois and Catherine Byvelds (Ed) of Stratford. Beloved sister of Donald Brownlee of Williamsburg, Lorraine Cross (Jack) of Peachland, B.C. and Brian Brownlee (Louise) of Oakville. Dear sister-in-law of George (Ann) Carruthers. Margaret will be fondly remembered by her grandchildren Owen, Emma and Grant Byvelds. Predeceased by her parents Mansel and Alma Brownlee and her sisters Lois Quartus and Betty Merkley and her sisters-in-law Margaret VanWylick and Mary Carruthers. Also survived by nieces and nephews.

Marg was raised in Chesterville and enjoyed family reunions and fishing at the Constance Bay cottage. Winter family holidays in Florida were another highlight. Her first job was at Mutual Life in Ottawa, then working for lawyer Mike McInnis in Morrisburg, and finishing out her career as a caregiver. Her elderly clients loved to spend time with Marg because of her positive, kind and compassionate nature. Marg loved to travel – especially visiting her grandchildren when they lived in Philadelphia and California. Marg also took pleasure in helping others out in her quiet, gentle manner.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Interment of cremated remains will be at Maple Ridge Cemetery in Chesterville. Donations to Winchester Hospital would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family.” Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

