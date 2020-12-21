Obituary – Linten Rennick

Linten Rennick, at the age of 85 passed peacefully at home surrounded by loved ones on December 19, 2020. He was a humble, kind and generous soul with a witty sense of humour and a heart of gold who adored his family.

Born in Inkerman Station in 1935 to parents Clive Rennick and Lorna Ellis, he grew up in the Winchester area until he married his lifelong love of 63 years Anna (Helmer) in 1958. They lived in Ingleside, Ottawa, Stittsville, Richmond, Finch, and Luneburg before settling in Osnabruck Centre in the big red brick house at the end of County Rd 18 where they raised their six children. He started working on the Seaway in the 1950’s and pursued various other occupations including the operation of Lintannas Restaurant with his wife Anna in Osnabruck Centre (famous for their fries and pies). As a pass time, he was a car enthusiast with a passion for “wheeling and dealing” and he immensely enjoyed reminiscing. Ending his working career, he retired from Trans Canada Pipeline in 2000.

Linten is survived by his wife of 63 years Anna, his children Karen Harper (Mark) Morrisburg, Dawn Rennick Ingleside, Barb Cryderman (Larry) Ingleside, Tim Rennick (Cheryl) Ingleside, Jim Rennick (Pauline) Iroquois, Charlene Comer (Jeff) Cornwall, his sisters Gloria McBain (late Don) Cornwall, Cheryl Van Dyke (Cor) Yellowknife, Johanne Marleau (Frank) Ottawa and sister-in-law Jeanette Helmer (late Paul) Niagara Falls, his brothers Ellis Rennick (late Irma) Brockville, Roz Rennick (Sheila) Brockville, Daryl Rennick (Carol) Cardinal, his grandchildren Rebecca Garlough (Al), Cherie Norris (Scott), Evan Harper (Lynsay), Michael Douma (Lucy), Jason Douma (Kim), Derek Cryderman, Mandy Cryderman (Cole Wells), Josie Rennick (Austin Jurgens) Crystal Eldridge (Pete) Cornwall, Kaitlyn Comer, his great-grandchildren Aedan, Kenzie and Carson Norris, Harlie and Walter Harper, Kennedy, Caleb, Trenton and Carter Douma, Jayden Cryderman, Skyler Rennick, Kyra, Owen and Seth Leeman, Brianna and Rebecca Rivet, his beloved family dog Buddy and many nieces and nephews. He was loved dearly by his family and friends, they will cherish their memories always by keeping him forever in their hearts.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions a private family service will be held at the Marsden McLaughlin Funeral Home in Williamsburg. Donations to the Canadian Cancer Society would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

