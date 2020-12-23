Obituary – Edward Lee Ward

Passed away peacefully on his 84th birthday, at Dundas Manor Winchester on Thursday December 10, 2020. Edward Lee Ward of Morrisburg Ont. Beloved Husband of the late Mary Ward (Middleton). Loving father of John Ward (Joanne) and the late Dean Ward. Brother of the late Nelson Ward (Joan), survived by brothers Gene Ward and Tom Barkley (Bonnie). Survived by many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Lee was a Lab Technician of Evonik, Morrisburg for most of his life. He enjoyed camping, were traveled by himself and his wife Mary in their motor home. In his younger days Lee enjoyed his hobby farm with the many animals especially the horses.
Special thanks go out to Dundas Manor for the great care they gave Lee, He will be greatly missed by all.