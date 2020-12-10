Charges laid in Brinston Road bonfire injuries

SOUTH DUNDAS – SDG OPP have laid multiple charges in relation to injuries sustained at a bonfire on October 24th.

Police say their investigation revealed that three women were injured after a fuel source was put into a bonfire. The three victims were transported to hospital that evening and were treated for multiple burns to their face and bodies. The incident occurred on County Road 16 (Brinston Road) near Brinston.

On December 3rd, OPP officers arrested 26 year old Warren Ball from North Dundas and charged him with three counts of Criminal Negligence Causing Bodily Harm.

Ball was released from custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Morrisburg on January 5th, 2021.

