Obituary – Victoria Edgar

Suddenly at home on Monday, December 7, 2020, Vicki Edgar of Iroquois, age 74. Beloved companion of the late Glen Nelson. Dear stepmother of Rhonda Dale (Shawn Atkinson) of Winchester and Jeff Nelson (Nancy van der Veen) of Chesterville. Dear sister of Sue Bernard (late Maurice) of Rockland and Rod Edgar (Carol) of Wendover. Vicki will be fondly remembered by her grandchildren Tyler and Mackenzie Nelson. Dear sister-in-law of Keith Nelson (Lorraine) of Crysler, Cathy Nelson (late Gordon) of Avonmore, Diane Nelson (late Rick) of Finch and Diane Bedard of Rockland. Predeceased by her parents Gordon and Winnifred Edgar (nee McKenzie) and her brothers Bruce and Ian Edgar. She will be sadly missed by her dear friend Joyce Cundell, her nieces Jennifer Edgar, Christine Edgar, her nephews Jason Bernard, David Bernard, Justin Edgar and her cat Ruthie.

Funeral Arrangements

Due to COVID-19 restrictions a private family service will be held at a later date. Donations to the Canadian Cancer Society would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com

