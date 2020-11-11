This week in The Leader – November 11, 2020

- Music Hall piano’s grand return to public life;
- Saluting service;
- Remembrance Day 2020;
- COVID-19: EOHU Region moves into Yellow zone;
- OMPF announcement highlights funding winners and losers;
- Kimberley Casselman hired as SDG director of corporate services;
- Cornwall and area job fair goes virtual;
- OFSAA cancel more high school sports;
- NCHJL presents reopening plan;
- These stories and much more.
Pick up your copy of The Leader, in stores now. Subscribers will begin to receive their copies on Thursday, as the postal service is closed on Remembrance Day.
Select stories online beginning Thursday.