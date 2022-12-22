5.2 per cent raise on tap for South Dundas municipal staff

MORRISBURG – Water budget deliberations, held last week, gave South Dundas residents a first look at how much more South Dundas municipal staff will be paid in 2023.

The water and sewer budget included a 5.2 per cent raise for municipal workers.

Traditionally, once council agrees in principle to the wage increase for one department that is applied to all departments when the full budget is presented in January.

South Dundas’ policy is to use the CPI from the end of the previous year, which is 5.2 per cent. During last year’s budget deliberations, the CPI of 0.7 per cent was agreed to by council.

“Staff are an important asset to our community,” said South Dundas councillor Danielle Ward, saying that she will support the 5.2 per cent raise.

No member of council commented any further.

South Dundas council has its first full budget deliberation meeting set for Saturday, January 28, 2023.

Editor’s Note – The December 21 print edition of The Leader identified Councillor Danielle Ward as Councillor Danielle Watson. This story has been edited to correct the name.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Reddit



