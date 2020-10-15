Fatal motorcycle collision west of Iroquois

IROQUOIS – A motorcycle crash west of Iroquois claimed the life of a 50 year old Cornwall man.

SD&G OPP were called to the scene of a single vehicle crash between Galop Lane and Marine Station Road at around 10 p.m. Wednesday night (October 14th).

Police say their preliminary investigation indicated that the eastbound motorcycle left County Road 2, and that the driver was ejected from the motorcycle.

That section of County Road 2 was closed for about eight hours as the OPP’s Traffic Collision Investigation unit were on the scene.

Police say that the driver was pronounced dead at the scene and that the cause of the collision was still under investigation. The identity of the driver was not released.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Reddit





Like this: Like Loading...