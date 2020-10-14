This week in The Leader – October 14, 2020

October 14, 2020 Editor News

This week in The Leader:

  • Unanimous council support for new water tower designs;
  • New restrictions for GTA, Ottawa won’t affect EOHU;
  • Remembrance ceremonies being scheduled locally;
  • Roundabout and street-scape project finalized;
  • South Dundas working towards its first speed bylaw;
  • St. Mary-St. Cecilia teacher wins Prime Minister’s Award;
  • More regulation coming for short term rental properties;
  • Iroquois Library reopening delayed;
  • These stories and much more.

