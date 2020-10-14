This week in The Leader – October 14, 2020

- Unanimous council support for new water tower designs;
- New restrictions for GTA, Ottawa won’t affect EOHU;
- Remembrance ceremonies being scheduled locally;
- Roundabout and street-scape project finalized;
- South Dundas working towards its first speed bylaw;
- St. Mary-St. Cecilia teacher wins Prime Minister’s Award;
- More regulation coming for short term rental properties;
- Iroquois Library reopening delayed;
- These stories and much more.
