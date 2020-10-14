Obituary – Dale William Cook

In his eightieth year, passed away after a brief illness, on Monday, October 12, 2020. Dale was born on September 16, 1941, in Edwardsburgh, Ontario. Dale will be sadly missed by his wife Lelah and grandchildren Cole, Jake, Daniel, Maria, son Ken and his partner Kate and grandchildren Avery and son Tim and his wife Stephanie and grandchildren Sawyer and Ryland, son Kevin and his wife, Jen. He is survived by his brother Gary Cook (Micheline and family), sister Sharon Kent (Dave and family) and brother Jeff Cook (Janice and family) and predeceased by his mother Dora and father Milburn Cook. Dale had a fulfilling career of over 47 years at Ingredion (formerly CASCO) in Cardinal and Port Colborne. Dale will always be remembered for his love of family, the community, and cars. His first job at Cardinal Motor Sales fostered a lifelong passion for cars, especially Corvettes. A leader and mentor, Dale always was willing to provide a helping hand and sage advice to those willing to seek it. There was never a job or challenge that was too great to overcome. He travelled the world on behalf of CASCO as a member of their implementation and instrumentation team, spending time in Europe, the United States, and various Canadian locations. Dale will be greatly missed by everyone who knew him, whether it was the Cardinal Morning Coffee Club, the Golden Gears Car Club, the Cardinal United Church Choir, the Cardinal United Church First Responders, the Friendly Brother’s Masonic Lodge No 143 G.R.C. of Iroquois or the many people he would meet along the way.

Dale enjoyed his retirement renovating the barn and farm, where he was born with his brother Gary and neighbour David Robertson. The family would like to thank all the nurses, doctors and support staff at the Palliative Care Unit of the Brockville General Hospital who were there for him and provided exceptional care. In place of flowers, donations in Dale’s memory may be made to the BGH Palliative Care and the First Responders United program in Cardinal. A private family service will be held at the United Church in Cardinal. Donations can be made by contacting Marsden McLaughlin Funeral Home. https://www.marsdenmclaughlin.com/

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Reddit





Like this: Like Loading...