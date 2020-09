ROWENA – Right now, OPP are on site at a Rowena Road farm and appear to be removing Cannabis from the numerous temporary greenhouses and the house located on the property.

Police are only saying that there is an investigation ongoing and that they have no details to provide at this time.

The Leader will publish more details as they become available.

The property houses up to 30 temporary greenhouses that the Municipality of South Dundas authorized a building permit for in early 2020.

