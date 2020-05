CHESTERVILLE – A North Dundas man is dead after a May 7th farming incident on Limerick Road, just south of Chesterville.

Cornwall and SD&G Paramedics and Stormont, Dundas, and Glengarry OPP officers responded shortly after 9:30 a.m. yesterday to a report of an unresponsive male.

Mike Von Gunten, 29, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say no foul play is suspected.

The OPP and Ontario Ministry of Labour continue to investigate.

