Obituary – David Hunt

Peacefully at the Wellington House Nursing Home in Prescott on Saturday, September 19, 2020, David Hunt of Morrisburg, age 94. Beloved husband of the late Eileen Hunt (nee Harrigan). Loving father of Anne Hunt of Kemptville, Heather Hyland of Kemptville and Dr. Devin Hunt (Sarah) of Chesterville. David will be fondly remembered by his grandchildren Mark, Rebecca, Matthew and Rachel. He was predeceased by his brothers Kenneth, Gordon and Harvey Hunt. Also survived by nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

Due to COVID-19 restrictions private family arrangements are entrusted to the Marsden & McLaughlin Funeral Home in Williamsburg. Donations to the Alzheimer’s Society would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

Interment

St. James Anglican Cemetery, Morrisburg

