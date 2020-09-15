Obituary – Carol Ann Donnelly

At the Winchester District Memorial Hospital on Monday, September 14, 2020, Carol Donnelly of Iroquois, age 52. Beloved wife of the late Paul Murray. Loving mother of Nathaniel “Nate” Murray (Erin Wheeler) of Iroquois. Stepmother of Penny Korteweg of Kanata and step-grandmother of Tyler Korteweg of Ottawa. Daughter of Ida Donnelly (nee Barnhart) of Iroquois and the late Garth Donnelly. Sister of Susan Donnelly (Wayne Sloan) of Iroquois. Stepsister of Sandra Donnelly (David Brown) of Ingleside and Sheryl Burton (Gord Turner) of Iroquois. Also survived by nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

A public graveside memorial service will be held at St. Lawrence Valley Union Cemetery, Long Sault, on Thursday, September 17th at 2 p.m. Donations to Dundas County Hospice would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”.

