Obituary – Yvonne McKee

Suddenly at home on Friday, September 11, 2020, Yvonne McKee (nee Shipman) of Iroquois, age 84. Beloved wife of the late Leo McKee. Loving mother of Rick (Teresa) of Iroquois, Cindy McKee of Iroquois, Karen McKee of Warwick and Jeff (Anita) of Winchester. Dear sister of Delrena Mitchell (Bill) of Brockville, Shirley Dillabough (Ken) of Brockville, Reg Shipman (Nan) of Trenton and Earl Shipman (June) of B.C. Yvonne will be fondly remembered by 13 grandchildren, several great-grandchildren and two great, great-grandsons. Predeceased by two infant children, her parents Rosevelt and Anna Mae Shipman (nee Place), her infant sister Mary, her sister Helen Flint, her brothers Albert, Oscar “Junior” and Borden “Bud” Shipman and her grandson Mark. Also survived by nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

Due to COVID-19 restrictions a private family funeral service will be held at the Marsden McLaughlin Funeral Home in Williamsburg. Donations to the Canadian Cancer Society would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

Interment

Iroquois Point Cemetery

