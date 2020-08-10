Obituary – Sylvia Duvall

Peacefully with her family by her side at the Ottawa General Hospital on Saturday, August 8, 2020, Sylvia Duvall (nee Jones) of Morrisburg, age 88. Beloved wife of the late Gary Duvall for 61 years. Loving mother of Mark (Deborah) and Bob (Julie). Sylvia will be fondly remembered by her grandchildren Christopher (Jennifer), Craig (Jane), Colton and Danika. Dear sister of Bob Jones (Pauline) of Woodstock, N.B., Ruth Gillard (late Bruce) of Prescott, Leslie Jones (Anna) of White Court, Alberta and Sue Morrison (Doug) of Maple Ridge, B.C. Predeceased by her parents Thomas and Sylvia Jones (nee Howden). She will be sadly missed by her special niece Anne Gillard. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

A private family graveside service will be held at Iroquois Point Cemetery. Donations to Winchester Hospital would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”.

