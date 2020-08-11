Obituary – Louise Crites

Peacefully at the Ottawa General Hospital on Monday, August 10, 2020, Louise Crites (nee Casselman) of Williamsburg, age 84. Beloved wife of the late Joseph Crites and the late Dwight Droppo. Loving mother of Tom Droppo (Cheryl) of Ladysmith, Vancouver Island, Susan Morrow (Brian) of Chesterville and Andrew Droppo (Penny Roach) of Hanesville. Dear sister of Richard Casselman (Fanny) of Morrisburg and Viola Droppo of Perth. Louise will be fondly remembered by her grandchildren Samantha Droppo, Megan Drolet (Daniel), Pamela Andre (Adam), Terry Morrow (Ashley), Leah Droppo (Luna) and Kayla Droppo (Kurt Froats) and 7 great-grandchildren. Predeceased by her parents Ross and Maurine Casselman (nee Kennedy) and two infant brothers William Edward and Samuel Isaiah. Also survived by nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

Due to Covid restrictions a private family funeral service will be held at the Marsden and McLaughlin Funeral Home in Williamsburg. Donations to the Canadian Cancer Society would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

Interment of Cremated Remains

Maple Ridge Cemetery, Chesterville

