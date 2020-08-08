Obituary – Margaret Richmire

At the Ottawa General Hospital on Friday, August 7, 2020, Margaret Richmire (nee Tyo) of Iroquois, age 78. Beloved wife of the late Darcey Richmire. Loving mother of Randy Richmire (Lisa) of Morrisburg, Cairlyn Brown (Ricky) of Iroquois, Raymond Richmire (Carol) of Morrisburg, Brenda Fyke of Iroquois and Gordon Richmire (Sandra) of Morrisburg. Dear mother-in-law of Peter Montroy of Iroquois. Dear sister of Adolphus “Joey” Tyo (Linda) of Glen Becker and Cecil Tyo (Marie) of Glen Becker. Margaret will be fondly remembered by her grandchildren Sydney (Tasha), Amy (Dave), Loretta (Alex), Jamie (Nicole), Raymond, her great-grandchildren Terisa, Devon, Daniel, Zachary, Dawson, Nicholas, Fernanda, Owen, Madison, Hannah, Peyton, Cooper, Aubrey and her great, great-grandson S.J. Predeceased by her parents Thomas and Mary Tyo, her daughter Doreen Montroy, her sisters Dorothy King, Ann Wolfe, Grace Richmire, Marie Locey and her brother Daniel Tyo. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

Due to Coronavirus restrictions a private family service will be held. Donations to Cornwall Hospice would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

Interment

New Union Cemetery, Williamsburg

