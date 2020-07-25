Peacefully at the Ottawa General Hospital on Thursday, July 23, 2020, Philip Tupper of Boucks Hill, age 61. Loving husband of Cathy Tupper (nee Tait). Dear father of James Garlough (Bonnie) of Williamsburg, Chad Garlough (Ashley) of Morrisburg and Courtney Ward (R.J.) of Morrisburg. Dear brother of Bill Tupper (Joan Hess) of Williamsburg, Anna Poulin of Ottawa, Roger Tupper (Jean) of Morrisburg and Steven Tupper (Edna) of Mountain. Philip will be fondly remembered by his grandchildren Jaime, Robin, Jacob, Skyler, Loghan and Eve. Predeceased by his parents Howard and Alice Tupper and his sisters Barbara Wells and Betty Dillabough. Also survived by nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

Due to Covid restrictions a private family funeral service will be held. Donations to the J.W. MacIntosh Community Support Services would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

Interment

New Union Cemetery, Williamsburg

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Reddit





Like this: Like Loading...