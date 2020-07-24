Obituary – Paul Richard Murray

Peacefully at home with his loving family by his side on Thursday, July 23, 2020. Paul Murray of Iroquois at the age of 70. Dearly beloved husband of Carol Donnelly. Loving father of Nathan Murray (Erin Wheeler) and Penny Korteweg of Greely. Dear grandfather of Tylar Korteweg of Ottawa. He leaves behind a very special family member Robert Byers. Paul is predeceased by his parents JP and Iris Murray, his brothers David and Roger Murray. Sadly missed by many cousins and friends.

Funeral Arrangements

A graveside service will be held at Hanesville Cemetery on Monday, July 27 at 11am. Donations to the Lung Association would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. Arrangements entrusted to the Marsden McLaughlin Funeral Home in Iroquois. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

