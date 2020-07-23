Obituary – Linda Merkley

Peacefully at home on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, Linda Merkley of Iroquois, age 65. Loving wife of Clarence O’Neil. Dear sister of Marlene Shearer of Morrisburg and Judy Barnhartd (Bill) of Iroquois. Linda will be fondly remembered by her nieces Lisa Davidson (Jody) and Angie Kelly (Anthony Layden) and her nephews Harold Shearer (Connie), Tom Shearer (Chrissy), Ivan Shearer (Tracy) and John Barnhartd. Predeceased by her parents Harold and Dorothy Merkley (nee Billings). Linda will be fondly remembered by several great-nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

A private family graveside memorial service will be held at Grantley Cemetery in Chesterville. Donations to the ALS Society would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

