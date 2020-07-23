Obituary – Clara Pepers

Peacefully at the Cornwall Hospice on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. Clara Pepers of Iroquois, in her 95th year. Dearly beloved wife of the late Martin Pepers. Loving mother of Peter, John (Connie), Harry (Donna), Will (Yvonne) and Mary Pepers (Steve), all of Iroquois and the late Thomas Pepers. Clara is survived by her sister Pieta Kuijpers of the Netherlands and her brother-in-law Harrie Van Zuijlen and her sisters-in-law Annie Nicolaassen and Joanne Nicolaassen. She is predeceased by her brothers Wim Nicolaassen and Harry Nicolaassen and sisters Mariejte Scheepers, Christina Jooren and Dina Nicolaassen. Clara will be sadly missed by 6 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren along with many nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Church, Morrisburg, on Saturday July 25 at 11 a.m. Donations to the Cornwall Carefor Hospice or the Winchester Hospital would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

Interment

St. Mary’s Cemetery, Morrisburg

