Environment Canada issues severe storm watch

SOUTH DUNDAS – Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch in the region for this afternoon.

The agency says conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that could produce very strong wind gusts and torrential rain.

Environment Canada predicts hazards of 50 millimeters of rain falling in less than an hour and damaging wind gusts up to 90 kilometres per hour.

The region is already under an extreme heat advisory as temperatures are expected to reach 30 Celsius this afternoon, with the humidex it will feel like 40 Celsius.

The severe thunderstorm watch is expected to last into this evening.

