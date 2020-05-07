Counties approve South Branch bridge contract

SDG – Drivers who travel north of Brinston on County Road 16 will face detours all summer as the bridge over South Branch will close for rehabilitation.

Counties councillors approved Ottawa-based Dalcon Constructors’ $1,023,000 bid, which will include deck and abutment repairs, structural steel repairs and coating, deck joint installation, and guardrail replacement.

According to Transportation and Planning Services director Ben deHaan, the work will add 20-30 years of life to the existing bridge.

During the construction period, the bridge will close to all traffic and detours will be set up via Kirker Road, Gilmour Road, and County Road 1. Councillor Steven Byvelds (South Dundas) voiced his concern about Kirker Road as part of the detour route saying that the road had only a basic surface treatment. “I have concerns about the transport traffic,” he said, adding. “Hulbert Road can handle the traffic load better.” Byvelds said that County Road 16 is a primary route to Highway 401 for JED Express, which operates at the north end of the road.

“I’d like to see you work with South Dundas’ Transportation Department on signage to help shift the traffic on to more county roads,” he said to deHaan.

deHaan said that the County is planning to have signs further away from the construction site, and on major roads to help with diversion.

“We want to make sure as many people know [about the work] as possible,” said deHaan.

Byvelds confirmed at the May 4th South Dundas council meeting the detour will run via Hulbert Road. The project will get underway later this spring after Dalcon Construction begins another County bridge project on County Road 12 in Crysler.

Construction on the bridge is set to finish by mid-November.

